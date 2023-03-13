AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents of Ayden may notice their water tastes differently soon.

Town officials said to not worry, the water is still safe to drink and use. The disinfectant used to treat the town’s water will be changed temporarily. This is due to them flushing the system with chlorine instead of chloramines.

A slight change in taste and smell is to be expected. The change in cleaners is part of the federal requirements for water systems.

“It’s a common practice annually for us just to make sure our system stays clean. again there is no change to the safety of the water,” said Stephen Smith, the interim town manager of Ayden.

The treatment will last for five weeks and will end on April 17.