Ayden woman arrested following drug sales investigation

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A woman was arrested following a drug sales investigation after several complaints from neighbors.

On Wednesday April 22, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit along with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit concluded an investigation into the sale of cocaine and heroin at the address of 2481 Joe Gardner Road in Grifton.

The Sheriff’s Office had received several complaints regarding drug sales being conducted at the residence.

Detectives and K9 deputies had conducted surveillance on the residence and had been able to identify subjects of the investigation.

On April 22, the K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop of the alleged dealer, 29 year old Krystal Erin Williams of Ayden.

During the traffic stop, approximately 14 grams of cocaine were located inside the vehicle, detectives said.

This led to the execution of a search warrant by the Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit and K9 Unit at Williams’ residence, located at 2481 Joe Gardner Road.

During the search of the residence, detectives said they located approximately 17 grams of heroin and additional amounts of cocaine and marijuana.

Williams was arrested and charged with:

Level II trafficking of heroin

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Two counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance

Child endangerment

She was released from the Pitt County Detention Center under a $102,000 bond.