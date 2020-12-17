Ayden’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ highlights need during pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Thursday, the Ayden Police Department participated in its annual ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.

The event took place at the Walmart on Greenville Boulevard, allowing children to walk around with an officer and look for gifts.

This year, each child was given $400 to purchase what they wanted in the store. Of that, $200 of the funds had to go towards clothes, while the rest of the cash could go to toys and entertainment that the kids wanted.

Funds were all donated from businesses and residents here in Eastern North Carolina.

Due to the pandemic, everyone participating in the event was required to wear masks during the outing. Although things were a little different this year, Ayden Community Police Coordinator Corp. Jenny Clark was happy they were able to get gifts to kids.

“We weren’t even sure if we were going to be able to do this again this year. For us to be able to still provide this service for our community has just been a wonderful experience,” said Clark.

Following the shopping spree, the kids were treated to a socially distanced pizza party at the Ayden Community Building.