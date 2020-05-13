Back to the office precautions and looking toward Phase 2

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Once given the green light, many people will be returning to their 9-5 in-office day grind.

However, just because we’ll be going back to our desks with coworkers we haven’t seen in person for months, doesn’t mean COVID-19 disappears.

Many businesses are preparing to come back to the office, while taking precautions.

This includes things like social distancing, washing your hands, using cleaning wipes, and wearing masks.

The goal is to make sure that while we slowly reintroduce ourselves to our old routines, we do it safely.

Kevin Young owns Young Physical Therapy and Sports Performance in Greenville.

He’s excited about what the future holds for continuing the reopening process, but his office is using every precaution necessary.

“We’ve spaced out our treatment tables,” said Youngs.

“As well as where we’re treating patients via exercise. Requiring the patient as well as technician to wear masks. We’re also requiring gloves for any manual techniques.”

Since Phase One was approved the evening of May 8th by Governor Cooper, state officials are now looking into the science and data for the beginning of phase 2.