Backpack giveaway event to help 1,500 students in and around Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The pandemic has taken its toll on many groups, one of those being students. Now, efforts are being done here in Greenville to make sure students have the proper tools for the coming up school year.

Through the help of Wayne Hardee Law and other partners, like us here at channel nine, students will now have the opportunity to receive free backpacks filled with supplies.

The drive-thru will have 1,500 backpacks for students to come to pick up with a parent or legal guardian. 100 of the total bags will also be set up for older students who may need more technical items like rulers and other higher education tools.

Wayne Hardee owns his own law practice here in town. He says they have made sure to provide what they feel will cover mostly all of the students in need in the county.

“We communicated with the county on how many students there are and then try to figure out how many really need backpacks and supplies, so we just internally said 1,500. It’s a big number, it’s a lot of backpacks,” said Hardee. “We know this past year the school year of 2020 was just terrible in a lot of ways for students and now that the kids are back in school, we want to give them the supplies that they need to get a great start.”

The drive-thru is set to take place on Saturday, July 31, and will be from 11 AM until supplies last.

The bags will feature things like pens, notebooks, markers, and other necessities that students may need. see below for more details on the event.