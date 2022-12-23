GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Bad weather, harsh winds and falling temperatures were making for a long day for power crews and residents who have lost power.

Power outages have been reported all across the state. According to PowerOutage.us, more than 190,000 were without power across the state as of 11:18 a.m. That includes hard-hit areas like Greene County, which had over 2,000 without power, and Jones County, where work was being done to restore power to more than 1,600 without.

Other areas including Camden, Perquimans and Craven counties have also hit hard. Law enforcement agencies also report power lines and trees down, which is impacting traffic. In Rocky Mount, Benvenue Road, one of the most heavily trafficked streets in Nash County, was closed after power poles snapped. Nearly 3,000 people were without power in Nash and Edgecombe counties.

Click here to get the latest details on power outages. You can also go to the ReadyNC.gov website for additional information and links.

There are also a few shelters being opened for those who need a place to get out of the cold. You can find one in Onslow County and in Carteret County.

