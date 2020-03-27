Balloons used to offer condolences at Cotten Funeral Home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus is not stopping funerals from proceeding. A funeral home in the East has a different way to include people in the mourning process while social distancing.

Cotten Funeral Home in New Bern is offering family and friends balloons to say goodbye to loved ones who’ve passed away.

Lead funeral director Rex Bennett says the balloons are a way for people to pay respect while practicing social distance. Immediate family members are the only ones who can be at in-person services.

Others can still offer their condolences from a distance. People not allowed to attend can message their condolences to the funeral home. Workers then place each message on a balloon which floats in the funeral home’s chapel.

“[Family members are] going to be able to see visually the balloons, and know that they’re cared for, ​loved, and prayed for,” said Bennett.

Organizers are also offering to live stream services on Facebook Live for people who cannot leave their homes or are practicing social distance.

The coronavirus is forcing some families to postpone memorials, while others are continuing.

The balloon service will be offered for the duration of the virus pandemic. It is free of charge for friends and family members who have a service at Cotten Funeral Home.