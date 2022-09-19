GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) — Calling all bookworms! Joyner Library at East Carolina University is hosting a Banned Books Read Out event for Banned Book Week, an annual event celebrating the freedom to read and calling awareness to challenged and banned books in schools and public libraries.

According to the American Library Association, between January and August of 2022, there were 681 cataloged efforts to target 1,651 unique titles. Numbers that are already on track to surpass record counts from 2021.

The event will take place Tuesday at Joyner Library from 3:30 – 5:00 p.m. on the second floor of the Main Campus Library in the Faulkner Gallery.





The event will include a short lecture and discussion highlighting the value of free and open access to information. Participants will be allowed the opportunity to read passages from banned books they find meaningful. Librarians will also be on hand to lead commentary on why some books are considered controversial.

Banned Book Week takes place annually, this year held from September 18th – 24. The theme of this year’s event is “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us.”

Refreshments will be provided.