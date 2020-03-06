bask Hotel @ Big Rock Landing to reopen after damages due to Hurricane Florence

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) bask Hotel @ Big Rock Landing is going to reopen on Saturday after closing due to damages caused by Hurricane Florence.

The hotel has finished a multimillion renovation, which includes new exterior and interior design.

“I am very proud that we have been able to re-open in a quick and efficient manner,” said Samer Hamad, developer of bask. We know how important this hotel is to Morehead City and the Crystal Coast and we look forward to bringing back many of our loyal visitors.”

“Although the storm was devastating, we are excited to have bask reopen and serve Morehead City,” said Barry Eagle, CEO, and President of Crown Hotel and Travel Management. I am so excited to reopen our flagship property and bring back jobs that were lost due to the hurricane.”