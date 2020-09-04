Basnight Bridge to undergo survey scan

NAGGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) N.C. Department of Transportation will be performing surveying and a high-resolution scan of the Marc Basnight Bridge over the next two weeks.

The scan is the first since the bridge opened to traffic in February of 2019.

During the surveying, crews will confirm the elevation and coordinates for numerous points along the bridge.

These points will be used during the scanning to construct a 3D model of the bridge.

The surveying and scan work will require two short disruptions of traffic on the bridge.

Exact dates may change due to weather conditions:

Sept. 9-10: Daytime lane closures up to 1.5 miles long. The lane closures will alternate directions and be controlled by flag crews.

Sept. 15 or 16: One 30-minute closure of the bridge from noon-12:30 p.m.

The bridge was built to last 100 years and is designed to expand and contract with changing weather conditions.

The scan survey will provide engineers with baseline data they need to ensure the long-term health of the bridge.