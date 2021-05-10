Bath Fest returns September 2021

BATH, N.C. (WNCT) – The 15th annual Bath Fest will return this September after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The town of Bath has a rich history and the theme is around pirates. The main attraction for this year’s event is a living history exhibit that will feature a group called Blackbeard’s Crew.

The outdoor event will also feature craft vendors on the streets surrounding Bonner’s point. one event organizer shares what makes Bath Fest so special.

“The way it’s set up the visitors whether it be children or adults, actually get to participate in these hands-on events and make a connection,” says Phoebe Wahab.

There is still room for arts and craft vendors for the festival. You can apply here and learn more information about Bath Fest here.