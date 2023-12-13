BATH, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Bath has been home to the beloved Pirate’s Treasure Gift Shop, a place that’s cemented its legacy for 52 years.

Alethia Anderson, 86, is the proud owner of the gift shop that she has run from her home on Main Street. However, a bittersweet day is approaching at the end of December.

“It was killing me that I couldn’t make enough to keep up with the demand and still get any peace and quiet for myself,” Anderson said. “I then started ordering some things in addition to the pieces I was making, which helped tremendously. Eventually, I started adding general gifts in the shop along with the Christmas ornaments and the like.”

Although Anderson’s shop is closing, it’s not for lack of business. She has been the heart of the community since 1971, which is when it all started because her husband’s new job forced a family relocation.

“I guess seeing the people,” she said about what she loves the most about her business. “Some of them I’ve thoroughly enjoyed and some not so much. But I will miss the contact with people. Because with the internet you don’t do that, you just send out the orders.”

When she and her family were set to move to the town of Bath, she had made Christmas gifts that were unable to make the trip. Before leaving, her neighbor found delight in the handmade gifts, which then sparked Anderson’s ideas.

“I had made all my Christmas presents before we moved,” she said.

“It worked out that my neighbor saw them, and they bought them, and I was left with no Christmas presents. And I thought, ‘Maybe this is telling me something.’”

Anderson is closing her doors at the end of the month, but she will still be selling her goods online. She still finds joy in giving her creations to the town of Bath and is always aware of how it all started.

“I’ve just been fortunate that the good Lord gave me, I guess, a talent that I love, to work with my hands and create things so,” she said.

“I started with gourds. And I used big gourds and made arrangements in them. And I still had little gourds as I was doing business. But gourds are what really got me started.”

As for retirement, Anderson is ready for the new tasks that await. She now looks forward to tending to her garden and finding joy in growing things there.