KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It was a special day on the baseball diamond as the Down East Wood Ducks hosted their first Battle for the Badges softball game.

Even though the Kinston police and fire department work together everyday, at Grainger Stadium on Saturday, they grabbed their bats and gloves all to support one local man and bring the community together.

This is the very first year of the Battle of the Badges event, and those who participated want to make it an annual event.

“This is a chance for us to just come out here have a good time, kind of just lay it all out and just loosen up a little bit. Have a good time,” said Keith Goyette, major of operations for the Kinston Police Department.

It was also an opportunity for the community to interact with both departments.

“Our main goal is to help everybody in any kind of situation. So it’s a call for service, and we are public service, even if we’re PD or FD, we’re always there for you,” said Ashley Gonzalez, Kinston Police Department officer.

The Kinston police and fire department played to raise money for the Jonathan Manning foundation. Manning has stage four cancer.

“He started out over on the fire department, and he wanted to be a public safety officer. And so when the chance came, he was able to go and put in on the police side,” said Administration Captain for Kinston Fire Department, William Barss

Even though there was some friendly competition on the field, the purpose of Saturday’s game went well beyond the score.

“We just want to let Jonathan know that we love him. And that we you know, he’s fire family. And he’s police family. And we he is city family. And that’s what matters,” said Barss.

While it was all fun and games, both teams brought their competitiveness to the field, all for a good cause.

