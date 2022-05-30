RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Richlands Fit-4-Life hosted a Battle of the Heroes event on Monday to say thank you to service members, police officers and firefighters on Memorial Day.

Military, law enforcement and staff at Fit-4-Life participated in field day events. Some of the games people participated in were tug of war, a 3-legged race, and a potato sack race.

“We wanted to put this event together, we know Memorial Day can have a somber experience for a lot of veterans. And so we wanted to have something fun that they could bring awareness to the event, but still have fun while doing it,” said Christa Kneller, manager at Fit4Life Richlands.

Fit-4-Life adds that they thank all service members for defending our country.