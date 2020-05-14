Bayboro man charged following drug sale investigation

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, May 13, detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit were conducting surveillance at a shopping center parking lot in Greenville in support of an investigation.

Detectives said they witnessed a hand to hand transaction, consistent with a drug deal.

A traffic stop was conducted on an involved vehicle on NC 43 South near Hollywood Drive.

During their investigation, detectives recovered 45 grams of heroin from the vehicle.

The driver, 31 year old Vincenzo Greco of Bayboro, was arrested and charged with:

Level III trafficking of heroin by possession

Level III trafficking of heroin by transport

Maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Greco was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center, where he is being held under a $1,000,000 bond.