RALEIGH, N.C. – Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Carolinas (BBB) has just launched the applications for our 2024 BBB Torch Scholarships for students and Torch and Spark Awards for businesses.

The 2024 BBB Torch Scholarships are open to college-bound high school seniors and college undergraduates who reside or attend school within BBB of Eastern Carolinas’ 48-county service area. You can apply online here.

The 2024 BBB Torch Awards honor companies and charities within our service area which demonstrate a high level of character and ensure the organizations’ practices meet the highest standards of ethics. BBB serving Eastern Carolinas recognizes Torch Awards winners and finalists in small, mid-size, and large business categories. For more information and to apply, visit our website.

The 2024 BBB Spark Award is bestowed upon business leaders age 35 and younger or new entrepreneurs of any age operating a business for less than 3 years in our 48 county service area. Consumers and businesses can also nominate a business leader they feel is actively working to maintain an ethical marketplace while connecting with its community. The winner receives a $2,000 cash prize! Apply here.

The 2024 BBB Spark Jr Award recognizes current high school students who display entrepreneurship. Either a business operated by a student or a business model developed by a student for future execution will qualify. Applicants must reside or attend school within BBB of Eastern Carolinas’ 48-county service area. The winner receives a $500 cash prize! Apply here.

Visit BBB’s website for more information on our Educational Foundation and our awards and scholarships programs.

If you have any questions regarding our applications, please contact us at connect@bbbec.org.

Anyone who would like to donate toward our scholarship program can do so here.

For more information about BBB, visit BBB.org.