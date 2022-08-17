RALEIGH, N.C. (August 17, 2022) – Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina is hosting a pop-up event on August 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Nucleus Uptown.

Business owners, staff of businesses, entrepreneurs and anyone else who thinks they would benefit from an event like this is welcome to attend. BBB will be offering free headshots to those who attend, as well as refreshments and opportunities for networking with other Eastern NC business leaders and BBB staff.

Those who wish to attend can RSVP using this link: https://forms.gle/xGBjLDcSvhYx1K8q.