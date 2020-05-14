BBB informs consumers of shopping changes during pandemic

GREENVILLE N.C. (WNCT) Currently, North Carolina is in the beginning phases of reopening stores and businesses.

A consumer organization wants you to know about some of the risks and changes that are happening as more businesses get back up and running.

Here is information directly from the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina:

Return policies. It’s important to note that during COVID-19 most companies have terminated their return policy – meaning you cannot return anything – to reduce the risk of transmitting the disease through items.

Have an issue with a product or service? Reach out to the company and/or provider directly.

Some businesses may have limited hours or adjusted operations, so be sure to find their up-to-date contact information – whether phone, email, live chat, etc.

Wait times. As many businesses have had to limit their operations or shut down altogether, it is possible that you may experience longer wait times for delivery as well as being able to speak to customer service. We encourage you to be patient and understanding.

“Throughout COVID-19, everybody is negativing this for the first time, business or consumer. So number one please continue to be patient and understanding, we’ve seen you guys do it already. Please continue to do that. Beyond that knowledge is power know what’s going on around you,” said Catherine Honeycutt, Communications Specialist, BBB of Eastern North Carolina, Inc.

Avoid scams. During these difficult times, scammers are unfortunately taking advantage of the situation. Please be aware of scams that may be circulating in your area or online.

Continue to support local businesses. During these difficult times, consumers may be wary of going out let alone shopping, but it’s more important than ever to support the local economy. Be on the lookout for updates about levels of operation from the business on social media as well as listing websites.

“Supporting those local businesses is gonna help your community recover much better if you have a strong economy there. It can also help with the general mindset of the community if we are all helping each other,” said Honeycutt

BBB resources. During this time, BBB is working to provide our services as close to normal as possible. You can still search businesses at bbb.org, file a complaint, or write a review.