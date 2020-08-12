BBB offers tips for picking safe, ready to move-in apartment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Better Business Bureau wants residents to remember some easy steps to protect themselves from a negative renting experience.

WNCT reached out to the BBB for their advice after getting reports from residents in Copper Beech about unlivable conditions after moving in.

“Look for reviews and look for complaints that were submitted against the business,” said Catherine Honeycutt, communications specialist with the BBB. “Don’t be in a hurry and always do your research.”

9 On Your Side did a quick search for Copper Beech Townhomes on the BBB’s website.

The townhome complex got an ‘F’ rating by the BBB, and listed multiple resident complaints.

Honeycutt says doing a walk through of the property ahead of time is also a good idea.

Look for things like landscaping upkeep, or if there are unfinished maintenance projects.

Those can both be signs that there could be more problems inside.

Be sure there is specific contact information in your welcome documents when you move in for the property manager and maintenance team.

But, what happens if you show up on move-in day, and things are worse than expected?

“You want to go ahead and document [damage] on your move-in form,” said Honeycutt. “Go ahead and take photos of what the place looks like.”

By documenting any damage, you help ensure you won’t be held liable for things damaged before you moved-in or after you moved-out.

The BBB recommends always reading your lease thoroughly to be sure you know what your responsible for.

“In this case it’s a lot easier for students to be taken advantage of because they don’t know the laws, or they might not understand their contract so that’s why it’s really important if you do have to have a cosigner, that you’re both aware of the legal responsibilities,” said Honeycutt.

If you’ve gone through these steps and can’t get help solving issues inside your apartment, that’s where city and county government come in.

Contacting city code enforcement or the county housing authority is best.

They can help you identify the violations, and see what your rights are within your lease.

For more information from the BBB, click here.