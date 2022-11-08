RALEIGH, N.C. – Retailers and shippers traditionally hire seasonal workers to fulfill holiday shoppers’ demands, whether online or in person.

These jobs are a great way to make extra money, sometimes with the possibility of turning into a long-term employment opportunity. Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern North Carolina (BBB) wants to warn you that, they are sometimes not all that they seem.

“It’s great to be proactive in finding a job, but make sure to remain critical of opportunities that seem too good to be true, ”said Mallory Wojciechowski, BBB president and CEO. “Doing research ahead of time and knowing what scam red flags look like can help you avoid falling victim.”

When looking for something part-time or to fill the gap until a better opportunity comes along, we have some suggestions to make the seasonal job hunt successful.

How employment scams work:

You may receive an unsolicited email or text message from an “employer” asking you to apply for a position, or there may be a job posting online that you respond to. Scams like this may use the name of a real business or government agency. After applying, you get a quick response from a “hiring manager,” who might even request a phone or video interview.

You’re quickly hired, then asked to pay an upfront “training” fee and provide personal and banking information for a direct deposit. This is a red flag. Real employers will not ask you to pay an upfront fee in order to start a job.

You may also be “accidentally” overpaid with a check, then asked to deposit it and wire back the difference. These requests are a way to steal your money, banking and personal information and take advantage of job seekers.

Tips to avoid holiday job scams:

Employers will never ask for payment upfront for a job. Beware of businesses that ask applicants to pay for job supplies, application, or training fees. These expenses are the employer’s responsibility – and asking for money is a big red flag that something is wrong.

Be wary of job offers that don’t require an interview. Even during the peak hiring season, reputable companies prefer to talk to top job candidates before hiring them. If a job offer is presented without an interview (on the phone or in person) or is offered only via the internet, question the company’s hiring practices and do a little more digging.

Be wary of big money for small jobs. If an employer is promising outrageously good wages for what seems like simple tasks such as reshipping packages, stuffing envelopes, or answering phones, this is a red flag. These too-good-to-be-true offers are an attempt to steal your personal information from a fake job application and can cause problems for you for a long time.