BBB provides vacation planning information as states reopen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) As some state begin to reopen, many people are thinking about future vacations and getaways.

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina is warning everyone to also look our for scams during this time.

Here is some important information directly from the BBB if you plan to travel later this summer:

Plan ahead. Typically, the earlier you make reservations, the better the deals you will find. It is also important to research travel restrictions and understand how “open” your travel destination is due to the pandemic. California is going to be different from Florida which is going to be different from New York.

Avoid broad internet searches. Try to avoid entering phrases like ‘best deals’ into whichever search engine you use. Broad search terms like that can sometimes lead you to websites that look official but are designed solely to rip people off.

Be alert for travel scams. Watch out for phone calls or letters claiming that you’ve “won a trip” or websites offering deals that are too good to be true. It’s easy to extend questionable offers like these, but the vast majority of them leave hopeful travelers in limbo – and out money. It will be especially hard to decipher real “too good to be true” deals because the pandemic has made the travel industry drop their prices but be sure to do a little extra research to ensure its validity. Scammers will be looking for eager travelers who have been itching to get out of quarantine.

“Now, or next week just always plan ahead. Research it, don’t rush it especially during this time there’s so much information you have to be aware of before you jump on a trip,” said Catherine Honeycutt, Communications Specialist, BBB of Eastern North Carolina, Inc

Do your homework. Ask family and friends to recommend a travel agent or travel website and visit BBB.org for free Business Profiles. If you are using online services to find accommodations, be sure to research the business and read customer reviews about any rentals you are considering.

Get trip details in writing. Before making the final payment, get all the details of the trip in writing. This should include the total cost, restrictions, cancellation penalties, and names of the airlines and hotels. Also, review and keep a copy of the airline’s and hotel’s cancellation and refund policies, as well as the cancellation policies of the travel agency or booking site you are using.

Understand New Travel Policies. With the pandemic, the travel industry has changed its policies in an effort to ensure safety. Certain airlines are now requiring masks or taking temperatures of passengers. Be sure you understand their policies ahead of time so you are not surprised and unable to board because you are not equipped properly.

“In an effort to ensure safety and because certain airlines may require masks and maybe taking the temperatures of passengers. So be sure to understand their policies before you embark on your trip,” said Honeycutt

Consider travel insurance. Travel insurance covers things like trip cancellations due to unforeseen circumstances, such as a pandemic. There are different levels of coverage based on what type of plan you purchase. Ask a lot of questions, and always read the fine print to see what’s covered and what’s not .

Pay with a credit card. Paying with a credit card gives you additional protection if something should go wrong with the travel reservation.