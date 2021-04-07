BBB Tips to Avoid Contractor Scams this Spring

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) Spring is here and homeowners are looking to make some improvements. But with those improvements come smart planning and research.

In 2020 it’s reported that the median dollar loss in North Carolina was nearly $1,200. Experts say a major money loss factor is that people are connecting with faulty contractors. Consumer experts say when starting your home improvement projects be sure to find someone reputable and licensed regardless of the cost of work.

“We really encourage that with any project, that you get a licensed contractor because they know the law. The was what permits to pull. They cross their T’s and dot their I’s,” said Catherine Honeycutt, BBB of Eastern NC.

Tips for Hiring a Contractor:

Watch out for “red flags.” Say no to cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, high upfront payments, handshake deals without a contract, and on-site inspections. Not all “storm chasers” are con artists, but enough are that you should be cautious any time a home contractor contacts you first…especially after a natural disaster.

Do note that in North Carolina, a licensed contractor is only required for projects over $30,000.