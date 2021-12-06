BBB warns of holiday charity scams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Better Business Bureau experts suggest you do your research first to make sure your contributions go to actual causes and not scammers’ pockets.

BBB says that scammers are creating fake social media accounts and even impersonating victims of a tragedy to ask for support.

“When looking into charities, you have to really watch out for these similar-sounding names. A lot of fake charities will try to mimic well-known organizations out there by creating fake-sounding names, so before you give, it’s smart just to make sure that you are in fact giving to the organization you want to,” said Nick Hill/ Communications SPC., BBB ENC.

Experts say you should also check what percentage of your donation actually goes to the cause.

