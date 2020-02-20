BCCC completes construction on largest public driving pad in the state

Beaufort County Community College is now home to the state’s largest public driving pad.

It’s used for BCCC’s Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program and first responder training and it’s also used by other local law enforcement agencies and community colleges.

Today, Pitt Community College’s BLET students were training on the pad.

Part of the BLET programs at local community colleges is precision driving.

“Precision driving, driving fast, making those tight turns. You may have to do that when responding to a call,” said Lamar Council, a PCC BLET student. “Someone needs your help you have to get there as quick as possible with due regard to other pedestrians having a normal day.”

Before this pad opened, students had to use local airports to complete their training.

“It’s just made it really convenient for us to do the practice here,” said Attila Nemecz, the marketing/pr coordinator for BCCC.

The driving pad was paid for by the Connect NC bond approved by the state’s taxpayers. The whole process started four years ago.

“For the past two weeks we’ve been running our training courses and it’s been exciting to have this project that’s been in the works since 2016 in fruition,” said Nemecz.

It’s only open for daytime use now, but some upcoming additions will expand the hours it can be used.

“This spring we will be installing stadium lighting so that will finish up this project for us and make it so that we can have training classes out here at night as well as during the day,” said Nemecz.

Starting in March, BCCC will be offering motorcycle safety classes using the driving pad.