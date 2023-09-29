WASHINGTON, NC— Beaufort County Community College cut the ribbon on its new location for its barber academy at 238 W. Main Street at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29. The program offered free back-to-school haircuts to area residents to introduce people to the space and give students needed experience. The academy has 40 students enrolled, split between its day and evening courses. Like its cosmetology and manicuring salon on campus, the barber academy invites the public to receive discounted services so that students can improve their barbering skills.

For two weeks in August, the academy offered free back-to-school haircuts for kindergarten through 12th grade students and employees. Student barbers provided 175 free haircuts during the promotional period.

Services at the academy are available Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m. and appointments and walk-ins are welcome. The shop is closed Friday-Sunday. Appointments can be made by calling 252-940-6480. The academy accepts cash, debit, and credit cards.

BCCC staff worked to retrofit the former furniture shop with internet connections, refinished the floors, added a classroom in the back, plumbed and wired eight stations, installed new chairs, and installed security systems and cameras.

“Our staff have done an excellent job developing a real barbershop experience for our students,” said Dr. Dave Loope, BCCC president. “We are thrilled to keep adding to our presence on Main Street and deepening our connection with the small businesses in our service area.” BCCC also partners with Diamond N-D Rough on Main St. to train students in industrial sewing and upholstery, including a new marine upholstery class.

This location is conducive to walk-ins and integrates the college into the thriving network of small businesses in downtown Washington. The location is adjacent to Ruff Kuttz Barbershop, and owner Carnell Williams welcomed the students and the college with a motivational speech and doughnuts.

Students must complete 1588 practice hours. This is currently split between two semester-long courses. New sections of Level 1 and Level 2 began for full-time students in August, and evening sections of Level 1 and 2 began for part-time students in September. Twenty students are enrolled in the full-time program, and 20 students are enrolled in the part-time evening program. The college hired a new instructor, Broderick Best, for the program, and Russell Shaw continues to teach the part-time evening students.

“We want the students to have exposure to drive-in traffic, walk-in traffic, and being in downtown Washington says it all,” said Best.

Services include $5.00 haircuts, $3.00 children’s haircuts, $4.00 beard trims, $5.00 facials, and $5.00 razor shaves. In addition to these low prices, students, senior, BCCC employees, and public safety personnel can get discounts.

The academy is designed to train and prepare students for the profession of barbering. Students learn the information needed to pass the state licensure exams as well as the most contemporary techniques to ensure success in school and employment on the job. They learn skills, safety judgments, proper work habits, business skills, and desirable attitudes necessary to obtain licensure and for competency in job entry-level positions in barbering or a related career field.

With the Beaufort Promise Scholarship, the college is currently covering the cost of tuition and fees for qualifying students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties.