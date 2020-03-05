BCCC recognized as an independent CPR training center

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County Community College is offering a lesson in saving lives.

The school is now recognized as an independent training center to certify and re-certify anyone who wants to learn CPR.

The college was teamed with Vidant Health on their CPR program, but the school now has accreditation from the American Heart Association to offer the training on its own.

Vidant executives even helped the community college get the independent credential and it will help free up resources for the hospital group.

Now the college will offer CPR training to first responders, like police and firefighters, but it’s also available to the public and businesses that want employees to get trained in these life-saving measures.

CPR isn’t just for the health care provider or emergency provider,” says Billy Respass, the director of EMS programs at BCCC.

He continues, “CPR is for anybody. It can be a family member, it could be a person that has just fallen out at the mall. People don’t understand the importance of early compression that will save lives.”

BCCC leaders are still working out plans for the program and they will be recruiting certified instructors from other places.

They also plan to offer classes to train new instructors.

If you would like more information you can contact Billy Respass at billy.respass@beaufortccc.edu or visit BCCC’s website here.