BCCC offering free online small business workshops addressing quarantine concerns

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County Community College has an upcoming free online business workshop to help owners determine how to best react to the pandemic, shutdowns and current market trends.

All workshops will be online and for information call 252-940-6375 to register.

“Small Business for Introverts” is a previously scheduled workshop led by Bob Mackowksi. All other workshops will relate specifically to the COVID-19 crisis and will be led by Tonya Snider, founder, and CEO of tenBiz, Inc.

This workshop series is co-sponsored by the Washington-Beaufort County Chamber of Commerce.

Registered attendees will receive a Webex link to the session, by the email address provided by the attendee, 12-24 hours before each session.

The following workshops with take place: