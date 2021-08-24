BCCC offers clinic with FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine

WASHINGTON, NC— The Beaufort County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the Boyette Conference Center (Building 10) on Beaufort County Community College’s campus. The clinic will take place on Thursday, August 26 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Recipients will have a choice between Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was fully approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday, August 23. The BCCC Library will also have a book sale on August 26-27.

Both events are open to the public, and vaccines are available for anyone age 12 or older. The vaccines are free, but recipients are asked to bring a health insurance card if applicable. No appointments are necessary.

The BCCC Library’s book sale runs from August 26 through August 27 from 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. The books include textbooks, popular fiction, medical books, cookbooks, and children’s books. Prices start as low as $0.10. Masks must be worn inside the building.

The vaccination clinic is part of Beaufort County Community College’s effort to promote vaccination in light of the recent surge in cases of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus. The college reinstated its indoor mask rule in response to low vaccination rates and high rates of transmission in the college’s four-county service area. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), only 49 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated in Beaufort County, and that rate is 39 percent in Washington County, 40 percent in Tyrrell County, and 60 percent in Hyde County. All of BCCC’s service area is listed as having a “high” rate of community transmission.

The college encourages vaccination as employees and students are in close proximity with other students and employees who travel between high schools, workplaces, and homes with varying safety protocols. Classes with positive COVID cases must quarantine, hindering the college’s effort to maintain in-person classes.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is fully approved by the FDA for ages 16 and up and requires a second dose after 21 days or three weeks for full efficacy. Broad vaccination among eligible individuals will also help protect individuals who cannot get vaccinated such as children under 12 and people with medical complications.