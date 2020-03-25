BCCC postpones graduation ceremony, stays online for remainder of spring semester

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County Community College is postponing its scheduled May 15 graduation ceremony until a later date.

Due to Governor Roy Cooper’s Executive Order 120 banning gatherings of more than 50 people and closing public schools until May 15, college administrators decided to postpone the commencement ceremony, usually held at Washington High School.

BCCC faculty will continue to teach classes online through the end of the last day of finals on May 13, except in a very limited number of cases and the college is still continuing operations and enrollment are underway for the summer and fall classes.

The college will inform students of the new date as soon as a decision can be made on when it can safely be held.

If a student was scheduled to graduate in May and successfully completes any remaining required courses, they will still graduate with their certificate or degree.

In addition, BCCC will continue to offer all courses—with a very few approved exceptions—in an online format through the last day of finals on May 13.

As of March 23, every community college in North Carolina had transitioned its classes to online instruction.

All lab science courses will use online laboratory experiences. Career & technical education programs will continue to teach the lecture component of their courses via Blackboard, and make decisions about lab-based instruction over the next two weeks.