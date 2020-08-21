BCCC & Sound Rivers to start construction on new wetlands

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County Community College and Sound Rivers broke ground on August 24 on a new wetland on BCCC’s campus to help clean and slow stormwater.

The two institutions have partnered since 2017 to study ways to slow and clean the water coming off its rooftops and parking lots during heavy rainstorms.

As part of its mission to protect the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse Rivers, Sound Rivers has collaborated with community colleges, high schools, and universities in the area.

The project will be located on the west side of campus along an existing creek.

The project will cost $150,000 and is funded through an Environmental Enhancement Grant.

N.C. State University Biological and Agricultural Engineering Department evaluated the campus to develop a comprehensive plan to address stormwater on campus.

Sound Rivers’ Campus Stormwater Program has 24 K-12 and college campus partners across the entire Neuse / Tar-Pamlico region.

The organization has previously worked with Edgecombe Community College and East Carolina University to set up rain gardens and constructed wetlands.

Students there can now incorporate the green infrastructure into their coursework as an outdoor classroom. Sound Rivers recently constructed a 10,000 square foot wetland at Havelock High School and installed two rainwater storage cisterns at New Bern and West Craven High School.

They plan to work with Nash County Community College next year to develop similar projects.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with BCCC on such an important project,” said Clay Barber, environmental projects manager for Sound Rivers. “Treating stormwater runoff and educating the general public is incredibly beneficial.”