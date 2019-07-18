BCCC starts construction on largest public driving pad in North Carolina

Beaufort County Community College has some exciting news. By the end of next year, they will have a brand new public driving pad.

Right now they’re in the beginning stages of construction.

Beaufort County Community college celebrated the start of the project with a groundbreaking ceremony, Wednesday, July 17.

This project was initially proposed in 2016, with it being the largest of projects suggested for bond funding.

Two years later and the President of the college, David Loope, is excited about the new edition.

“This is part of the NC connect bond fund from the state and from the taxpayers of North Carolina and so we really appreciative of that and we want to create a top-flight driving track,” Loope says.

The new driving pad will allow law enforcement to engage in high-speed chase training.

The driving pad will have a pursuit lane and stadium lighting which allows nighttime training as well.

Additionally, EMS and the fire department will use the driving pad to practice life-saving operations.

However, this is not going to just impact professionals, students at the community college will benefit as well.

Loope says that hope to use the pad for new class opportunities since they have a very active truck driving program.