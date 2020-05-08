BCCC to livestream graduation ceremony, hold celebration parade

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County Community College will hold its 53rd Commencement Ceremony on June 6 at 10:00 a.m. The college will livestream the ceremony on its website, www.beaufortccc.edu .

While it cannot accommodate any students, faculty, or staff at the ceremony due to the COVID-19 social distancing requirements, commencement speaker, State Senator Erica Smith, will attend as will Rev. Dr. Robert Cayton, Chair of the BCCC Board of Trustees, and Dr. David Loope, BCCC President.

Additionally, the academic deans will read the names of all graduates from their respective program areas so that the program will take place in a similar fashion as originally planned.

The ceremony should last about 45 minutes.

In addition, BCCC will host a special Graduation Celebration Parade on campus between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. on June 6.

At this time, graduates will be able to drive a route across campus to the circle drive at the Elliott Administration Building, where they can stop in their vehicles to receive their diploma jackets from Rev. Dr. Cayton and Dr. Loope.

The college will have tents set up along the route for faculty or staff to cheer on students.

Students will be able to pick up your regalia (caps and gowns, tassels, etc.) from the Student Services Building (Building 9) on the following days: May 20 (9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.) or May 21 (9:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.).

While on campus, they will receive detailed instructions on how to participate in the graduation celebration parade.

Students are asked to practice social distancing while on campus.

Students and families are invited to watch the Commencement Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on June 6, and then come and participate in the parade from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.