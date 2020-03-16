BCCC to transition instruction online

WASHINGTON, N.C.(WNCT) Effective at 5:00 p.m. Monday, Beaufort County Community College will transition all face-to-face instruction to online instruction through the Blackboard learning management system.

College official said, “We will continue with this instructional mode through April 5, 2020. At that time, we will reassess the transmission of COVID-19 in our service region and determine whether to continue in online instructional mode. Also, we will postpone all continuing education courses that cannot meet in an online format through April 5 and reassess attendance policies at that time. All events on campus are canceled through May 1.”

Each credit course section at BCCC possesses an online Blackboard site designed for just such situations.

Students can still sign up for classes, speak to financial aid representatives and pay for classes online and over the phone.

The administration, maintenance, and custodial staff will remain on a regular work schedule on campus. All non-critical functions, full-time employees and permanent part-time employees will telecommute at least through April 5.

The BCCC Library will remain open for students but not for the general public, as will the Learning Enhancement Center.

During this online instruction period, while the public school districts in the region are closed, BCCC will keep their Washington County Center in Roper and Hyde County-Davis Center in Engelhard on normal schedules.

BCCC will provide a portable computer lab at Tyrrell Hall in Columbia to provide access for Columbia High School early college students.