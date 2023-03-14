BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WNCT) – Bear Grass’ fire chief is raising concerns about their fire equipment and emergency vehicles.

Joseph Griffin said if they don’t run their trucks weekly, they run the risk of shutting down. He also said that leads to a waste of fuel and wear and tear.

“What happens is, if the trucks aren’t run on a regular basis, they don’t have the opportunity to clean out their exhaust systems, and therefore when they do have to go out on a call sometimes they will derate while we’re en route on a call. which may put us down beside the road,” Griffin said.

Griffin also said they have been dealing with this issue for over a year and having to restart the system while going to a call causes a two to three-minute delay. EPA regulations require diesel fire trucks to have the same emissions standards as commercial fire trucks.

Griffin said he has reached out to state and federal representatives about this concern.