Bear Grass’ time to shine is Saturday during the 8th annual Chicken Mull Festival

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s that time of year again. The eighth annual Chicken Mull Festival in Bear Grass will take place on Saturday.

Caleb Hines, who is one of the organizers of the event says, “The Chicken Mull Festival is a family-fun festival that started eight years ago.”

What is chicken mull, you may ask? Chicken mull, or muddle as some call it, is a Southern delicacy with different ingredients based on where you live. In the Martin County town of Bear Grass, chicken muddle has been the choice for decades by the residents.

The recipe is quite simple: parboiled chicken, broth, crackers, eggs and as much black and red pepper as you desire. The exact origin of Martin County-style muddle is not known, but the locals believe the beginnings of chicken muddle occurred in Bear Grass.

The festival is a 100% nonprofit in which all the proceeds are donated to Bear Grass Charter School and the Bear Grass Fire Department, Hines said.

During the event, there will be fun things for everyone, no matter the age. There will be carnival rides for the kids and a chicken poultry show with live chickens. Also, there will be a car show along with live musical performances featuring the Cool Breeze Steel Band, Little Creek Band, Christopher Pierce and many more.

You cannot forget about the food. There will be plenty of food vendors with everything from hamburgers, sausage dogs, specialty drinks, desserts and of course, chicken mull. Secondly, it would also be a great time to support local businesses and vendors that will be selling numerous different things from jewelry to crafts.

“Fortunately, we did not have to cancel last year,” Hines said. “Our vendor numbers were down but we are excited that for this year, every vendor space is full. We had to turn away vendors due to the overwhelming interest.”

If this is the first time ever going to the festival, Hines wants you to know that it was started and is currently run by people who absolutely love the town of Bear Grass and are doing their best to benefit all the organizations in the community.

If this sounds like something that interests you, be sure to bring a lawn chair and head on down to Bear Grass. Events run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, click here.

9 a.m.: Festival starts and classic car cruise-In

10 a.m: Live music starts, featuring

Cool Breeze Steel Band

Little Creek Band

Christopher Pierce

RT Johnson

Also included: