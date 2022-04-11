ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Michael J. Smith, the famous Beaufort native who became an astronaut, will join the Wright Brothers as part of the North Carolina Aviation Museum’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony on April 30 in Asheboro.

The organization will honor 14 aviation pioneers at the induction ceremony and dinner at 5 p.m. on April 30th in Hangar 2 at the Aviation Museum in Asheboro. Among the twelve North Carolina aviation pioneers to be inducted are two astronauts, two pioneering female aviators, two men who established major airlines in the state, and three aviators who played important and historic roles in World War II.

This first annual induction into North Carolina’s Aviation Hall of Fame will be attended by some of the relatives and descendants of the honorees plus special guest speaker and Aviation Historian, Lt. Col. Jason Williams, USAF and will be hosted by Bill Walsh. Representatives of two historic womens’ aviation organizations, the 99s Club and Women in Aviation, will participate in the ceremony.

Smith was born and raised in Beaufort. He rose to fame for his work before he was killed when the Challenger shuttle exploded shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 1986. Smith’s wife will accept the plaque on his behalf.

Tickets for the induction ceremony and dinner are $50 and are available on the ncamhof.com’s website or by calling the Aviation Museum at 336-625-0170.

Thomas Henry Davis (1918-1999)

Born in Forsyth County, N.C., Davis earned his pilots certificate in 1934, began working for Camel City Flying Services in 1939, bought the company in 1940 and changed the name to Piedmont Aviation. He established Piedmont Airlines as a subsidiary to Piedmont Aviation in 1948, which led the aviation industry in a number of hubs.

Charles “Charlie” M. Duke (1935- )

Born in Mecklenburg County, N.C., he became a member of the support crew for Apollo 10 and was CAPCOM for Apollo 11 and it was Duke who uttered the famous words, “Tranquility, we copy you on the ground. You got a bunch of guys about to turn blue. We’re breathing again.” After serving on a backup crew for Apollo 13, he became the 10th and youngest man to set foot on the moon as Lunar Module Pilot for Apollo 16. (Mr. Duke will not be able to attend the April 30 Induction, having a prior commitment in London.)

Major Thomas Wilson Ferebee (1918-2000)

Born in Davie County, N.C., Ferebee joined the Army Air Corps, and after two years in flying school, he was assigned as a bombardier in England. He flew in the first American bombing mission over Europe successfully attacking German oil fields in Romania, and led the first bombing runs over North Africa. Because of his skill and accuracy, pilot Colonel Paul Tibbetts chose him as bombardier on the Enola Gay, which released the world’s first atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan, on August 6, 1945. After the war, Ferebee was promoted to Colonel and served on B-52’s in Vietnam, retiring in 1970.

Viola Estelle Gentry (1894-1988)

Born in Rockingham County, N.C., Gentry was known as “The Flying Cashier.” She learned to fly in 1924. In 1928 she established the first officially recorded women’s solo endurance flight record and became the first federally licensed pilot from N.C. The Tiny Broadwick Award plaque that was presented to Gentry by the OX5 Club in 1965 stated, “Her activities in the promotion and development of aviation have encouraged women throughout the world to participate in the field of aeronautics.”

Colonel Robert K. Morgan (1918-2004)

Born in Asheville, N.C., Morgan was a Command Pilot in the U.S. Air Force. During WWII he was a bomber pilot with the 8th Air Corps in the European Theater and the commander of the famous B-17 Flying Fortress Memphis Belle, flying 25 missions. After completing the European Theater missions he flew another 26 missions in a B-29 Superfortress against Japan in the Pacific Theater.

Mary Webb Nicholson (1905-1943)

Born in Greensboro, N.C., Nicholson was the first female licensed pilot in the state of North Carolina in 1929. She became a charter member of The 99’s International Organization of Women Pilots when it was formed in 1929 and in 1932 Amelia Earhart appointed her to serve as Governor of the Southeastern Section of The 99’s. In 1943 she died while ferrying a military plane for the R.A.F. She was the first woman to die in a military plane in WWII. (A family member will be present to accept the award for Nicholson.)

Piedmont Airlines (1948-1989)

Founded by Thomas H. Davis in 1948 in Winston Salem, N.C., Piedmont Airlines grew to become a major U.S. airline with sales exceeding 1 billion dollars with international destinations. Piedmont Airlines was named Airline of the Year in 1984 and was considered the pride of the South during this era.

Major George Earl Preddy (1919-1944)

Born in Guilford County, N.C., Preddy was the highest scoring P-51 Mustang Ace and the third leading American Ace in WWII . Preddy established a record in WWII that still stands, shooting down 6 enemy planes in 5 minutes.

Zachary Smith Reynolds (1911-1932)

Born in Forsyth County, N.C., Reynolds started flying at the age of 14. By the time he was 17 he had earned his pilot certificate in addition to an airframe and engine mechanic’s license as well as a transport license, making him the youngest transport pilot in the U.S. In Dec. 1931, flying a Savoia Marchetti, he made a remarkable four month solo flight from England to Hong Kong, arriving in 1932.

Harold Kimball “Zeke” Saunders (1921-2014)

Born in Catawba County, N.C., Saunders learned to fly at the age of 16. During WWII he worked as a flight instructor for the Civilian Pilot Training and War Training service programs at Smith Reynolds Airport. He later joined the Air Transport Command and received various awards. A founding member of Piedmont Airlines, he held many titles during his 41 years with the company.

Captain Michael J. Smith (1945-1986)

Born in Beaufort, N.C., Smith was an American engineer and astronaut. During his Naval career, Smith flew 28 different types of civilian and military aircraft and logged 4,867 hours of flying time. Smith lost his life in the explosion which destroyed the Space Shuttle Challenger. He carried a North Carolina flag with him. (Captain Smith’s widow will be present to accept the award for her husband.)

William Hervey “Warren” Wheeler (1943- )

Born in Durham County, N.C., Warren earned his Private Pilot Certificate in the 1960’s. Because of segregation, he had to travel to Oklahoma to earn his commercial license. After doing so, he returned to North Carolina where, in 1962, he opened a flying school and charter service. In the 1960’s he was hired by Piedmont Airlines (at the recommendation of former governor Terry Sanford) and became their first African- American pilot. Wheeler later became the first African-American to own a commercial airline carrier when he founded Wheeler Flying Service in 1969. (Mr. Wheeler will attend the Induction Ceremony.)

Orville Wright (1871-1948)

Born in Dayton, Ohio, Orville Wright, at 10:35 am on December 17, 1903, made the first controlled, sustained flight of a powered, heavier-than-air aircraft with the Wright Flyer, 4 mi south of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. During that first flight, Orville Wright covered a distance of 120 feet (37 m) in 12 seconds, at a speed of only 6.8 miles per hour (10.9 km/h) over the ground. This historic moment was recorded in the famous photograph.

Wilbur Wright (1867-1912)

Born in Millville Indiana, Wilbur Wright, after two other flights alternating with his brother Orville, made the fourth and final flight of December 17, 1903, covering a distance of 852 feet in 59 seconds. The future development of powered, controlled flight, had now begun.