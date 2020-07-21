Beaufort awarded ‘Best Small Town for Adventure’

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The newspaper named Beaufort its readers’ choice for best small town in the U.S. for adventure.

The mayor says it won the honor because of its rich history and for being a gateway to watersports, cruises, fishing, wildlife, and outdoor fun on the Outer Banks.

He says the recognition will likely bring more visitors to the community.

“We have a very rich history, have a very rich culture have a lot to do here,” said Beaufort Mayor Rett Newton. So many activities with this beautiful ecosystem so come to Beaufort.”

This is not the only national honor Beaufort’s received.

It’s also been named ‘The coolest small town in America’ and “a great place for romance.”