Beaufort Co. Health Dept. administrative worker tests positive for COVID-19

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County Health Department Health Director, Jim Madson, was notified Thursday morning that an administrative staff member tested positive for the Coronavirus on Wednesday, October 14.

The staff member last worked on Tuesday, October 13.

The Health Department has conducted an investigative inquiry regarding this staff member’s close contacts.

After identifying close contacts, those who were possibly exposed have been notified and appropriate actions have been taken.

The positive staff member was not in contact with any clients.

The positive staff member is quarantining at home and doing well.

On Thursday morning, Beaufort County Health Department conducted a thorough cleaning of the facility. As an added precaution, other staff members have been tested, and clinical services have been rescheduled until test results are received.

Phone in services and other services not in the clinic setting has not been impacted and will continue as normal.