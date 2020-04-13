Beaufort Co. law firm answers CARES Act questions

WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) A nonprofit is offering help when it comes to understanding the CARES Act passed by Congress in March.

The act is the federal response to help the economy during this pandemic, which includes the stimulus package, payroll protection program, and economic injury disaster loans.

The Inner Banks Legal Services team provides affordable services to those in need. The group of attorneys is looking to fill what they call the “Justice Gap” through pro bono legal work.

The organization has created interactive tools to help explain the CARES Act and what comes along with it.

“We have a lot of people in our community that are laid off and unemployed right now and I wanted to make sure that they were able to have access to these questions they had and have answers to them. Things that weren’t necessarily answered on the national news or even the daily local news, questions that really hit home, ” said Sarah Beth Withers, Esq., Founder, and Principal Attorney, Inner Banks Legal Services.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, the firm has put together a series of videos and graphics with legal information to break down some of the times biggest topics surrounding the stimulus checks, payroll, and loans.

“So my goal is to really continue this mission of serving eastern North Carolina and providing legal services or assistance in any way we can to our community to help them get back on their feet after this,” said Withers

Inner Banks Legal Services YouTube: Affect of Divorce or Separation on Stimulus Funds

Withers adds she understands that this may be a lot of information to understand which is why they’re offering experts to help.

The law firm is offering legal information and resources about the CARES Act to all of Eastern North Carolina.

You can get access to these resources on Facebook, YouTube, or by contacting Inner Banks Legal directly.