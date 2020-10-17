Beaufort Co. Officials to host Operation Medicine Drop

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

Courtesy: Beaufort County Crime Stoppers

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County Crime Stoppers with the the help of the local Sheriff’s Office, will host ‘Operation Medicine Drop’ this month.

On Saturday, October 24, officials are asking people to bring their unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications to ‘Operation Medicine Drop’. The event is scheduled to take place at Lowe’s on Carolina Ave. in Washington from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit is working in an effort to properly dispose of medications. They are using this event as a reminder to never throw medications in the trash or flush them down the toilet.