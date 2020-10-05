Beaufort Co. Sheriff requesting the Board to reverse its position about defunding 5 deputy sheriff positions

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) Beaufort County Sheriff Ernie Coleman is requesting the Beaufort County Board of County Commissioners to reverse its position about defunding five deputy sheriff positions and allow the Sheriff to put more deputies on patrol and in the schools.

The discussion and request will take place at the Beaufort County Board of County Commissioners meeting Monday at 5:30 pm at 136 West 2nd Street in Washington.

According to a memorandum, “the Sheriff would like public statement from each commissioner, and a vote of the board to express each commissioner’s support, non-support and/or reasoning behind the defunding of these positions from the Sheriff’s Office.”

“We are not asking for new positions or any additional funding, we are asking to simply fill positions that were already in our budget that have been defunded by the commissioners for political reasons,” Sheriff Ernie Coleman added.

