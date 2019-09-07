Beaufort Co. transitions into recovery mode after Hurricane Dorian

Beaufort County is now in recovery mode after Hurricane Dorian.

According to a press release by the Beaufort County Office of Emergency Services, power outages continue across the area and crews are actively working to restore power.

The office is encouraging residents to give the crews space to work and to use caution around downed lines.

Due to the outages, the Salvation Army will provide temporary feeding stations today from noon to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

Belhaven Foodlion, 998 US Hwy 264 Bypass

Sidney Fire Department, 6755 N. Savannah Road

Old Piggly Wiggly – Aurora, 305 N. 5th Street

Former Hobby Shop – Blounts Creek, 13813 NC Hwy 33

The emergency shelter at Washington High School will close at 10:30 a.m. today.

Beaufort County residents can assist in the recovery process by self-reporting damage of their residential or business property. This information will be sent to FEMA to determine if additional federal assistance can be provided. Reporting can be done on a mobile device or computer here.

The county has also established a recovery needs hotline to receive recovery need requests. If you have a recovery need, please call this number and leave your name, address, phone number and a brief description of your need. You will be contacted by the long-term recovery coordinator to discuss your need. The number is 252-940-6517.

Beaufort County Offices will return to normal operating hours on Monday, September 9, 2019.