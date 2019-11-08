Beaufort Community College grants parental paid leave to employees

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Executive order No. 95 provides paid parental leave to eligible state employees in the state of North Carolina but this doesn’t include the community college system.

There is a trend of declining participation by women in the labor pool in North Carolina which executive order 95 hopes to reverse.

New parents at Beaufort Community College can now take paid leave to spend time with their newborn or newly placed adopted or foster child.

Inspired by the executive order, the community college is the first in the system to adopt its own policy for parental paid leave.

“We think it’s really important because the children in this area and every area for that matter are the future of the community we think it’s vitally important that their health and welfare comes first and the parents have the ability to be with them at this most important time in their lives,” says David Loope, President of Beaufort County Community College.

They’re trying to find ways to attract highly qualified, young professionals to teach and support students by providing benefits like paid parental leave.

The new policy at the college will afford eight weeks to new mothers who have given birth and four weeks to new parents through adoption, foster care or another legal placement.

One employee going through with foster care and using their paid leave says this helps their family a great deal because they can take the time off and spend time with the child.

Employees must be designated as full time or permanent part-time and they need to have worked at the college for a continuous 12-month period to access the benefit.

The paid leave will run together with the family medical leave act.

