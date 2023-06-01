BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort County Animal Shelter has temporarily stopped accepting animals.

Due to an influx of animal intakes the county’s shelter is at capacity. However, the staff will still respond to emergency cases.

The shelter is asking for help in finding these animals homes. They are open Monday-Friday, 1-5pm.

Adoption fees cover spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchipping, and flea medication. If the animal is over the age of 4 months then a rabies shot will be included too.

The fees vary depending on age and species.

• Cats younger than 4 months: $55

• Cats 4 months or older: $65

• Puppies: $75

• Adult Dogs: $85

To view the adoptable pets, click here or visit the Beaufort County Animal Shelter Facebook page.