WASHINGTON, N.C. –– The Cherry Run Solid Waste Collection Site, located at 2860 Cherry Run Road in Washington will temporarily close for repairs on Monday. The site will remain closed for approximately five weeks.

Residents may visit the following sites for waste disposal during this time:

Chocowinity – 164 Gray Road, Chocowinity, NC 27817

River Road – 1057 Magnolia School Road, Washington, NC 27889

These sites will temporarily expand their operating hours to accommodate increased usage. The sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Following the reopening of the Cherry Run site, the Chocowinity and River Road sites will return to their normal operating schedules.

The Chocowinity Solid Waste Collection Site will reopen this Thursday. Repairs to the asphalt paving of the Chocowinity and River Road sites will be performed in the coming weeks.

Please contact the Beaufort County Public Works Department – Solid Waste Division at 252-975-0720 (select Option 2) or solidwaste@beaufortcountync.gov if you have any questions.