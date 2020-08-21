Beaufort County businesses step up to raise funds for student internet access

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) -The Hackney restaurant and Washington Noon Rotary Club are raising money to help Beaufort County schools.

The money raised will pay for tablets and wifi hotspots for students.

Beaufort County schools faced pulling money from other programs to ensure there were enough devices for all the students in remote learning.

Nick Sanders is the owner of The Hackney.

He explains, “I think it’s really key that we provide that opportunity to every kid in our county because these kids are our future, our future employees, our future business leaders, our future neighbors and they need to have that opportunity.”

If you are interested in contributing to these fundraising efforts you can click here.