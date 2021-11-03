Beaufort County businessman joins NC Wildlife Federation’s Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Robert Booth, a small business entrepreneur who comes from a multigenerational family of landowners and farmers in Beaufort County, has joined North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s Board of Directors.

Additionally, Booth is executive director of Alpha Life Enrichment Center, a nonprofit that focuses on empowering the local community through engagement, activism and healthy living in the eastern region of North Carolina. Booth oversees programming on improving multicultural relations and building community activism and personal growth among young people.

Over the last 30 years, Alpha Life has held voter registration events, built urban gardens, hosted classes on active and healthy living and participated in farmer’s markets. Booth, a business and marketing graduate of Winston-Salem State University, also is active with the Black Farmers and Agriculturalists Association.

When he’s not diversifying his skills within and outside the agricultural field, Booth said he loves fishing and spending time exploring the rivers in the eastern part of North Carolina.

“I’m excited to join the NCWF board and look forward to putting my experience and community network to good use on behalf of wildlife and their habitat,” he said. “Expanding NCWF’s programs, policy efforts and reach in the eastern part of the state is vital, especially among our community’s youth populations.”