Beaufort Co. celebrates Child Support Awareness Month with DSS program

Since 1995 August has represented Child Support Awareness Month.

Earlier this week all seven Beaufort County commissioners recognized this with a public announcement.

They want the community to know if someone is struggling with getting child support payments, the county is willing to help.

County commissioner Hood Richardson is pleased with the program and encourages those who might need it to reach out.

“It’s important because it helps children and it helps parents that are on the poverty level and it helps parents that can’t afford to do anything else. It helps parents that are at the end of their rope if they’re raising that child or more than one child,” he says.

According to Richardson, the county receives 4.3 million dollars a year for child support, and if it weren’t for this program children would not be receiving that money.

The department of social services is contracting with Young Williams to help run this program.

Preslee Leidecker is the program manager at the department.

“Some of the things that we do include, locating, families, we establish paternity or parentage. Once we do that we’re able to get that support in place and make sure that we’re getting those little children, the families for the communities we have, the support that they need,” Leidecker says.

Additionally, even if you don’t live in Beaufort County, but your spouse or your child’s other parent does, you can still file a case.

If you are interested in Beaufort County’s child support program you can visit the State Child Support website or visit the Young Williams website.

