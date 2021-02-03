Beaufort County commissioners meet challenges in concealed carry resolution

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Beaufort County officials are considering how to allow employees to carry concealed weapons while they’re on the job. but county commissioners have hit a roadblock in their process.

They passed a resolution on concealed carry last month, but state laws show it may be off target. Under statewide regulations in general statutes, board of commissioners don’t have the authority to make sub-classes of citizens who can conceal carry.

County manager Brian Alligood says it’s all or nothing. So, it’s back to the drawing board for county officials and attorneys.

In order to move forward with concealed carry, the board will need to reverse the prohibition on carrying guns. The other piece of it is personnel policies.

“We are not encouraging nor are we discouraging the right that is provided by the state, but it also is saying that there are some activities that if an employee were, to say for instance, use that conceal carry to intimidate someone that would fall under personnel policies,” explains Alligood.

Even if the new resolution is approved, there are certain areas that state law does not allow you to conceal carry no matter what.

Come March, Alligood tells 9OYS he anticipates the new resolution will be approved by the board of commissioners.