Beaufort County Community College introducing personal enrichment programs during pandemic

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – After nine months in isolation because of a pandemic, people are ready to get out of the house and try something new.

Beaufort County Community College is now offering personal enrichment programs. These programs were created to help students relax and learn something new in this stressful climate.

Welding for women, tai chi, small repairs, and even motorcycle safety classes will be offered as in-person classes for BCCC students. While in class, students will have to wear masks and socially distance.

For the students who don’t feel safe in an in-person environment, piano and other mentally fun classes are also being offered online. Students can pick up their piano at the school, and learn how to play during a class online.

“It’ll be nice to give people a safe opportunity to come out. We think a lot about keeping them safe. Our whole campus is focused on that,” said BCCC Director of Personal Enrichment Initiatives Clay Carter.

Carter says the college is hoping to keep these classes rolling through the winter months. Right now, cost ranges from $45 to $145 per class.